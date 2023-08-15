Kate Middleton looks ‘very much the next queen’, emerges as ‘power behind the throne’: Expert1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Princess Kate Middleton is excelling in her role as queen consort, making important decisions and earning praise.
Princess Kate Middleton is getting ready for her future role as queen consort, and she's doing a great job so far. Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, who talked to Fox News Digital, says Kate Middleton is "the power behind the throne", according to those who work closely with her.