Princess Kate Middleton is getting ready for her future role as queen consort, and she's doing a great job so far. Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, who talked to Fox News Digital, says Kate Middleton is "the power behind the throne", according to those who work closely with her.

True Royalty TV has released a new documentary called "Catherine: Our Queen in Waiting", which looks into how Kate Middleton has won over palace staff, the public, and the media over the years.

Bullen, who's been making documentaries about the British Royal Family for 20 years, said that Kate showed a lot of strength as she'd transitioned from a young bride to a prominent member of the Royal Family.

Kate is often seen in the spotlight now, and she looked great at events like the coronation and Ascot. Many agreed that she looked like the next queen during the coronation.

“She is a brand powerhouse whose personal style features recycled luxury labels," said Bullen. She started the "Kate Effect" in 2010 when she wore a blue dress for her engagement photo. People rushed to buy clothes that looked like hers.

Bullen thinks that Kate is smart about using fashion to send messages. Her style makes her look friendly and also represents the future of the monarchy. Kate's influence isn't just about appearances. She's also known to be deeply involved in charities.

"She’s now every inch the princess. And I think at the coronation, everyone agreed that she looked very much the next queen," Fox News quoted Bullen as saying.

Kate has made a mark in many ways. She's known as "Britain's reliable Royal," after Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure, always showing up and doing her duty. She's gotten praise for her work in early education, art, and music.

