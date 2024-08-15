Kate Middleton ‘made phone call’ to Meghan Markle to ’clear the air’ amid royal racism claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reached out to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, following the explosive allegations of racism levelled against the royal family, including her. The Duchess of Sussex took the phone call from Catherine to ‘clear the air’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published15 Aug 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Kate Middleton ‘made phone call’ to Meghan Markle to 'clear the air' amid royal racism claims
Kate Middleton ‘made phone call’ to Meghan Markle to ’clear the air’ amid royal racism claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reached out to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, following the explosive allegations of racism levelled against the royal family, including her. The Duchess of Sussex took the phone call from Catherine to ‘clear the air’, reported In Touch Weekly citing an insider source.

Earlier, during Oprah Winfrey’s interview, Meghan charged an unnamed member of the royal family who had “concerns” about their unborn baby’s skin colour. The revelation ended up becoming a major point of rift in the British royal family after the couple spoke of their disgust at "concerns and conversations" over the colour of son Prince Archie's skin.

Also Read | Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their Royal titles?

The storm reignited in 2023 end when royal author Omid Scobie in his book ‘Endgame’ allegedly dragged the names of King Charles and the Princess of Wales among the notorious royal racists. It's believed that Kate Middleton—at the request of King Charles III—tried to reach out to Meghan Markle to calm things down.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. The report further said King Charles III was the one who requested Kate to make the call.

Also Read | Entire Royal Family plotted against Harry-Meghan: Expert reveals

"Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."

"She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told," the report said citing insider source.

"This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all," the source added.

Also Read | Meghan Markle was ‘taken aback’ by visit to Prince William’s home, felt Harry…

After the shocking revelation in his book Endgame, which upset the British royal family, author Omid Scobie reversed his stance, claiming he did not name the alleged "royal racists" in the early book version. He claimed that the "uncleared text" was provided to a Dutch publisher with plans that a translation "would be updated to reflect the final version of the book". The Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers too said that an "error" had occurred which saw Charles and Kate named. However, it was later reported that this manuscript included Charles and Kate’s names. “The names of the royals were there in black and white, I did not add them,” translator Saskia Peters told OK magazine. “I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English to Dutch,” she added.

Also Read | The ‘laughable hypocrisy’ of Harry-Meghan: Sussexes slammed for Colombia visit

While Omid repeatedly denied ever having named the royals. He told the BBC, "The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it."

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 05:16 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldKate Middleton ‘made phone call’ to Meghan Markle to ’clear the air’ amid royal racism claims

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue