Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reached out to Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, following the explosive allegations of racism levelled against the royal family, including her. The Duchess of Sussex took the phone call from Catherine to 'clear the air', reported In Touch Weekly citing an insider source.

Earlier, during Oprah Winfrey’s interview, Meghan charged an unnamed member of the royal family who had “concerns" about their unborn baby’s skin colour. The revelation ended up becoming a major point of rift in the British royal family after the couple spoke of their disgust at "concerns and conversations" over the colour of son Prince Archie's skin.

The storm reignited in 2023 end when royal author Omid Scobie in his book 'Endgame' allegedly dragged the names of King Charles and the Princess of Wales among the notorious royal racists. It's believed that Kate Middleton—at the request of King Charles III—tried to reach out to Meghan Markle to calm things down.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air," an insider told In Touch Weekly. The report further said King Charles III was the one who requested Kate to make the call.

"Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."

"She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told," the report said citing insider source.

"This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all," the source added.

After the shocking revelation in his book Endgame, which upset the British royal family, author Omid Scobie reversed his stance, claiming he did not name the alleged "royal racists" in the early book version. He claimed that the "uncleared text" was provided to a Dutch publisher with plans that a translation "would be updated to reflect the final version of the book". The Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers too said that an "error" had occurred which saw Charles and Kate named. However, it was later reported that this manuscript included Charles and Kate’s names. “The names of the royals were there in black and white, I did not add them," translator Saskia Peters told OK magazine. “I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English to Dutch," she added.