Kate Middleton makes first public appearance post cancer diagnosis at King Charles birthday parade | Watch

  • The users on social media were excited to see Kate Middleton after a long time. They expressed satisfaction that the Princess of Wales was looking healthy and happy

Livemint
Updated03:45 PM IST
Royal fans hold up cut-out pictures of Britain's King Charles III and Kate, Princess of Wales as they gather in the Mall ahead of the start of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London
Royal fans hold up cut-out pictures of Britain’s King Charles III and Kate, Princess of Wales as they gather in the Mall ahead of the start of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London(AP)

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales made her first public appearance on Saturday, months after revealing that she is diagnosed with cancer. She arrived at the Buckingham Palace wearing a pale outfit with her husband Prince William and their three children to attend "Trooping the Colour." The annual military parade in central London marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles. 

The users on social media were excited to see Kate Middleton after a long time. They expressed satisfaction that the Princess of Wales was looking healthy and happy. In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen smiling while talking with her kids in the royal chariot. 

During the Trooping the Color ceremony, Prince William participated on horseback. This event involves troops in full dress uniform parading past the monarch with their regimental flag, known as the "color." Meanwhile, King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, opted to ride in a carriage with Queen Camilla, instead of riding on horseback as he did the previous year.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Since her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has been receiving preventative chemotherapy. Although her treatment is still ongoing, her health has improved significantly, allowing her to make her first public appearance since last December. She released a rare personal written message on Friday and revealed her health status. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate's statement said.

It is still not clear which type of cancer she is fighting against, and her office, Kensington Palace, has declined to give any further details on the cancer diagnosis. 

The Buckingham Palace revealed about the cancer diagnosis of King Charles this year and informed that he is undergoing treatment for the same. He returned to public duties in April, but his official duties are limited to minimize risks to his recovery.

 

