Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton makes late-night calls to Prince Harry; here's what they speak about: Report
Amid swirling controversies and challenges faced by Prince Harry, a ray of support has reportedly emerged from an unexpected corner – none other than Kate Middleton. Recent events have rocked the Royal world, with Prince Harry's battles against the media, his absence at commemorations, and rifts within the family coming into the spotlight.

While Prince Harry joined forces with Meghan Markle in a video advocating for youth empowerment in the digital realm, his own struggles have been multiplying. The prince found himself left out of commemorations at Balmoral, marking a year since the passing of the late Queen. Additionally, his ongoing legal tussle with a British newspaper took an embarrassing turn recently.

Also Read: 'Wounds too deep’; Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive' Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has reached out to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, during this trying period, reported Closer magazine. A source revealed to the publication, "Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks." LiveMint could not independently verify the development.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has reportedly maintained a close relationship with Prince Harry, expressed her sympathy for his current challenges. While Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, remains strained, it seems that Kate Middleton is hoping to mend bridges. 

The source has told the magazine that Kate desires to preserve open lines of communication within the royal family, laying the foundation for potential future reconciliation.

Also Read: Prince Harry loses ‘His Royal Highness’ title: Royal Family website removes HRH; is he still fifth in line to throne?

“It’s very hard for Kate to watch Harry go through so much very obvious stress and rejection, but during their late-night calls, she’s been telling him it will all be OK in the end," Closer quoted the sources as saying.

Kate's discreet efforts to reach out to Prince Harry signal a hope for lasting peace among the royals, even amid the existing tensions. Prince Harry, once having referred to Kate as the sister he never had, may find solace in this unexpected support, said the publication.

Read more on the development in the Closer report.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM IST
