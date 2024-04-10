‘No way back’ for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle as relationship has turned too ‘poisonous’: Report
In a recent revelation, a royal expert has claimed that everyone wants to see the Fab Four of the British royal family—Prince William, his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle—back together. The royal fans who were more hooked on the friendship between the two sisters-in-laws, earlier regularly pictured together alongside their husbands, but have been estranged in recent years following the publication of ‘Spare’ — may have to give up any hope of reconciliation, according to a report by the InStyle.