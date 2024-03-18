Active Stocks
Kate Middleton health crisis: Princess Diana's brother ‘worried about truth’ amid wild conspiracy theories

Written By Devesh Kumar

Kate Middleton has remained away from the public eye since her planned abdominal surgery in January and suspicious activities through her social media accounts are raising several questions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony (via REUTERS)Premium
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony (via REUTERS)

Amid a range of conspiracy theories around the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer said that he is “worried about the truth." Kate Middleton has remained away from the public eye since her planned abdominal surgery in January and suspicious activities through her social media accounts are raising several questions about the disappearance of Princess of Wales.

"I do worry about what happened to the truth," Charles Spencer told BBC when asked about the conspiracy theories about his nephew's wife.

The remarks come at a time when people on social media platforms are expecting a big announcement from the British Royal Family. The developments are coming more than a month after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Prince William and Kate Middleton expect more space

When the surgery of Kate Middleton was announced, a close friend of the couple revealed that they expect more space around the health crisis in the family. “It’s not that they (Kate and William) didn’t think there would be lots of speculation and interest, but they had confidence that people would give them the space they asked for, which they did for about a month," the friend had said.

But, the rumours started spreading on social media when suspicious activity was noticed from Kate Middleton's account like when she posted a “edited" Mother’s Day photo and later apologised after facing backlash from the internet.

Amid intense rumours and conspiracy theories, Kensington Palace dropped a new social media post on Sunday wishing the people a happy St. Patrick's Day.

News organizations across the world are on alert as royal sources revealed that the British Royal Family can make an “extremely important" announcement at any time. The people are expecting that it will be an official update on Kate Middleton's health or some change in royal duties in view of King Charles cancer diagnosis.

 

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 07:27 PM IST
