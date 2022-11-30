Kate Middleton never forgets to pack THIS while travelling abroad

This week, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will make their first trip outside of the UK since they were made Prince and Princess of Wales in order to accept an environmental award. The Royal couple will show their support for initiatives to tackle climate change by attending the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston.
While Kate will be travelling with a lot of fashionable garments that she is known for, there is one outfit she always carries whenever she goes abroad. It's usually recommended that the Royals carry a black outfit just in case someone passes away while they're travelling.
If the monarch or another senior Royal passes away while they are travelling, members of the British Royal family are obligated to wear a black outfit, Jessica Storoschuk - an expert of the history of the British Royal Family - told Page Six.
It was a rare occasion when Queen Elizabeth II visited Kenya in 1952 without a mourning attire. Unfortunately, her father, King George VI, passed away during her Kenya visit. She was left waiting on the plane on the tarmac until a suitable black garment could be supplied for her to change into after her father's sudden death.
The rare Royal fashion faux pas was the story behind how the custom was born. The Royal family has since made it a habit to have a black garment just in case.
It is thought that Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Boston will give the Royal Family a chance to reclaim their rightful place in American hearts and minds and shed the racist, careless image that the Prince and Princess of Sussex have been promoting.
The visit takes place at the same time when Prince Harry's book Spare and Harry-Meghan's Netflix docuseries are set to debut. Both Harry's autobiography and the Netflix series have come under fire for being too steamy for the Royal Family to handle.
