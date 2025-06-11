Subscribe

Kate Middleton News: Princess of Wales stops wearing her iconic engagement ring, once bought by Charles for Diana

Kate Middleton has stopped wearing her sapphire engagement ring, valued at £300,000 in favour of eternity rings worth around £10,000. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Jun 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Meaning over grandeur: Kate Middleton ditches her iconic engagement ring worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 crore; here’s why REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Meaning over grandeur: Kate Middleton ditches her iconic engagement ring worth ₹3.5 crore; here's why

Kate Middleton has quietly stopped wearing her iconic sapphire engagement ring. There’s a lot of history involved around the ring. It was originally purchased by Prince Charles for Princess Diana. In 1981. It was valued at £28,000. Now, it is worth £300,000 ( 3.5 crore) or more.

Instead, she now sports a stack of eternity rings. According to Jewellery experts at Steven Stone, the rings are worth around £10,000 ( 11.5 lakh).

“Kate's choice of rings suggests that she values subtlety and meaning over grandeur, while still maintaining an air of elegance and sophistication,” Maxwell Stone told MailOnline.

“Though her engagement ring has been seen less frequently, her continued display of commitment to Prince William through her eternity rings speaks to her desire for personal and understated expressions of love,” he added.

Royal watchers have noticed the switch at recent public events. It is apparently a clear shift in her jewellery choices.

The famous 12-carat Ceylon sapphire, encircled by diamonds, was given to her by Prince William in 2011. While it remains a treasured heirloom, Kate’s current ring choice reflects both practicality and personal growth.

Known for her hands-on approach, Kate recently sported a new set of four rings during a Scouts promo shoot.

Her updated collection includes a £4,700 ( 5.5 lakh) Cartier diamond-and-sapphire band, rumoured to be a 13th-anniversary gift from Prince William. She is seen with a delicate £1,000 ( 1.15 lakh) white diamond ring as well.

Kate Middleton’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton also wears a £1,500 ( 1.72 lakh) diamond eternity ring gifted after Prince George’s birth. At the same time, she continues to sport her classic Welsh gold wedding band worth £2,300 ( 2.65 lakh).

The wedding ring is part of a royal tradition, shared by the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Considering the nugget of gold it was made from, and the legacy of the lady who wears it, it is likely to be worth a lot more in the coming years,' Stone explains.

As per Stone, the Princess prefers jewellery with deep meaning over flashy gems. Her rings, timeless and full of sentiment, show her as a devoted wife and mother.

They are chosen for their emotional value, not their price tag. It goes well with her graceful and modest image.

 
