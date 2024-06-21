Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales on Friday (June 21) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) paid birthday tributes to her husband William, the Prince of Wales, on his 42nd birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also shared a memorable picture of Prince William jumping in the air while on the beach with their children - Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) - , with the four of them holding hands.

The picture was taken in May this year by Kate in Norfolk, England.

The post by X handle named ‘The Prince and Princess of Wales’ reads: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx."

On June 16, the three children of Prince William and Kate had shared a Father's Day message and photograph, saying “We love you, Papa".

The photo showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, hugging William on a beach, with the photograph taken from behind as they all look out to sea.

King Charles also posted a birthday message for his son Prince William on the Royal Family's Instagram Stories and X page.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday."

Shortly after Kate andKing Charles gave birthday wishes to Prince William, the Rpyals' fans also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for him.

On June 15, the Royals had put on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

In a symbolic display of unity, Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Kate and their children were joined by other members of the royal family on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the King’s Birthday Parade.

It was Kate's first appearance at a public event since December.

