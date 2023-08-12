Buckingham Palace is abuzz as King Charles and his Royal family take a grand step, reshaping their military roles. Nine key Royals, including Kate Middleton, have landed new positions, promising a tighter bond with the Armed Forces.

On August 11, Buckingham Palace and King Charles unveiled fresh military positions for nine royals, even including the esteemed Princess of Wales. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie - Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte - Duchess of Gloucester, have all secured these new noble duties.

These members already held various military connections, and this update arrives just a month before King Charles' inaugural Accession Day.

Leading the way is the Princess of Wales, taking up the prestigious Commodore-in-Chief post for the Fleet Air Arm. She's also named Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

Kate's new duties are extra special as her grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, once flew with Prince Philip in a daring South American aerial tour back in 1962.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," PEOPLE magazine quoted the palace as saying in the announcement. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales steps into a role of vital import, taking over the mantle of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm from the esteemed Prince Andrew.

Prince William also takes the spotlight, embracing three significant roles: Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, where he once commanded the skies as a skilled pilot.