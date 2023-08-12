comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton, Prince William get new titles: King Charles unveils fresh military positions
Back

Kate Middleton, Prince William get new titles: King Charles unveils fresh military positions

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Buckingham Palace has announced new military roles for nine key Royals, including Kate Middleton, promising a closer bond with Armed Forces.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS (Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS)Premium
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS (Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS)

Buckingham Palace is abuzz as King Charles and his Royal family take a grand step, reshaping their military roles. Nine key Royals, including Kate Middleton, have landed new positions, promising a tighter bond with the Armed Forces.

On August 11, Buckingham Palace and King Charles unveiled fresh military positions for nine royals, even including the esteemed Princess of Wales. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie - Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte - Duchess of Gloucester, have all secured these new noble duties.

Also Read: Kate Middleton requests kids not to reveal her age: ‘Don’t tell anyone’

These members already held various military connections, and this update arrives just a month before King Charles' inaugural Accession Day.

Leading the way is the Princess of Wales, taking up the prestigious Commodore-in-Chief post for the Fleet Air Arm. She's also named Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

Kate's new duties are extra special as her grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, once flew with Prince Philip in a daring South American aerial tour back in 1962.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," PEOPLE magazine quoted the palace as saying in the announcement. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign."

Also Read: Change in title for Kate Middleton? New analysis reveals Princess of Wales’ interesting strategy

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales steps into a role of vital import, taking over the mantle of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm from the esteemed Prince Andrew.

Prince William also takes the spotlight, embracing three significant roles: Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, where he once commanded the skies as a skilled pilot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout