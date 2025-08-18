Kate Middleton, Prince William’s new move from Adelaide cottage, forces two families to relocate

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move homes again, and the shift has already displaced two families living nearby.

Advertisement

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor royal estate in 2022. The family is now preparing to relocate to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom residence in Windsor Great Park, later this year, the People reported.

Also Read | Google Messages now detects sensitive images and blurs with privacy warnings

According to the Daily Mail, two families living in cottages close to Forest Lodge were asked to vacate earlier this summer. The homes, originally converted from stables and rented out by the Crown Estate, were considered too close for comfort once the royal move was planned.

Though no eviction notices were served, the tenants have since been shifted to “similar or better” Crown Estate properties within the Great Park. “The tenants were not expecting it,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Air Canada cancels plans to resume flights as union rejects return to work order

In preparation for the family’s arrival, new shrubs and privacy screens have been installed around Forest Lodge. Minor renovations are also underway, with Prince William and Kate personally footing the bill. William, who draws about $30 million annually from the Duchy of Cornwall Estate, is covering the costs himself.

Also Read | Is the AI Winter Finally Upon Us?

Confirming the move, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People, “The Wales family will move house later this year.” Reports indicate that the couple and their children are expected to make Forest Lodge their long-term base, even after William ascends the throne.

This relocation comes just three years after the family settled at Adelaide Cottage, where their children began attending Lambrook, a co-educational prep school in Ascot. At the time, friends had said the couple wanted more freedom than London life could offer. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them,” a friend told The Sunday Times.