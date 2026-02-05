Kate Middleton reflects on cancer battle, remission on World Cancer Day: ‘Please know that you are not alone’

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has spoken publicly about her experience with cancer, describing a journey marked by “moments of fear and exhaustion” as well as “moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection”.

In a personal video message released to mark World Cancer Day on February 4, Kate addressed those affected by the disease, saying: “Please know that you are not alone.”

Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and is now in remission, said the experience had given her a deeper understanding of how widely the illness touches lives.

‘It’s not a linear journey’ Speaking candidly, the princess said cancer affects not only patients, but also “the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them”.

“As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear,” she said, reflecting on the emotional and physical challenges faced along the way.

She added that while the journey can be overwhelming, it can also reveal unexpected resilience and human connection.

Footage from Royal Marsden visit The video message is accompanied by footage of Kate visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London last January, on the same day she confirmed she was in remission.

World Cancer Day, she said, serves as “a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.”

Gradual return to public duties The Princess of Wales has been easing back into royal engagements over the past year and a half. Her public appearances have become more regular in recent months.

