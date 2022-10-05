Kate Middleton reminded King Charles of Lady Diana for all the wrong reasons; new book reveals2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
A new book has revealed that King Charles was irritated with Kate Middleton for a weird Lady Diana connection.
The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, one of several shocking new books about the British Royal Family, provides some insight into King Charles's occasionally-strained relationship with Kate Middleton in the early years of her membership in the family.
The attention Charles' daughter-in-law received for being so fashionable wasn't exactly something he enjoyed. The future King was apparently reminded of how, during their tumultuous relationship, Princess Diana received more media attention than he did.
Being the successor to the kingdom was a serious responsibility for Charles. But when Charles married Diana, the world took notice and fell in love with the fashionable attire Princess Di would don. Nicholl claimed that Charles was ignorant of the modern approach to family reporting in the media.
“Her star immediately eclipsed her husband’s, causing early fractures in their relationship," Nicholl wrote. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious Charles found it hard to understand. He could not see that in the new media age, being a royal-born prince and future king was a lesser currency than his wife’s megawatt beauty and disposition."
Charles once more had to compete for the media's focus when it came to coverage of his engagements after Diana's death and William's public introduction of Kate because everyone seemed fascinated by what Kate was wearing, which reportedly caused difficulties with William. Charles once more found himself pushed aside. Kate captured everyone's attention right away.
Charles and Prince William have not always agreed in the past, according to Nicholl. Sometimes, Charles found it infuriating that Kate's outfits garnered more media attention than his charitable efforts, Nicholl wrote.
Charles was also dissatisfied because he didn't spend enough time with his grandchildren. Nicholl claimed that he had been disappointed at not being able to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as frequently as he would have liked.
