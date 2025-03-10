Kate Middleton returns to Commonwealth Day Service after two years amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, marking her return to the annual royal event for the first time in two years. Kate, 43, had stepped back from public duties in 2024 while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Dressed in a red Catherine Walker dress with a matching hat, her presence at the service signifies her return to full royal duties after announcing in January that she is in remission.

“A relief to be in remission” Reflecting on her health journey, Kate Middleton stated in her January announcement: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

Kate has since resumed royal engagements, appearing at several events alongside Prince William.

King Charles also makes his return King Charles, 76, also returned to the Commonwealth Day Service after missing last year’s event due to his own cancer treatment. In 2024, he had followed doctors’ advice and instead addressed the service via video, pledging to serve “to the best of my ability.”

This year, Charles championed the Commonwealth’s unity, urging nations to come together during “uncertain times.”

“A spirit of support and friendship” In his message for the service, Charles said, “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

He continued, “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

Royal family's commitment to the Commonwealth The King attended the service alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and other senior royals. His participation reinforces his dedication to the Commonwealth, which consists of 56 nations and 2.7 billion citizens. The theme for Commonwealth Day 2025, Together We Thrive, celebrates unity and resilience.

The King’s message comes shortly after he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, Canada, where Charles is head of state, faces rising tensions over trade tariffs, and US President Donald Trump has suggested it could become the “51st state.” In a notable diplomatic move, Charles has invited Trump for a state visit to the UK later this year.