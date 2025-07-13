Kate Middleton returns to Wimbledon, receives emotional standing ovation amid cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a graceful and emotional return to Wimbledon this weekend, receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd at Centre Court. The 43-year-old royal was attending the prestigious tennis tournament for the first time this year, amid her ongoing recovery from cancer, the New York Post reported.

Kate, who has long been associated with Wimbledon as its royal patron, was seen arriving for the women’s singles final between American Amanda Anisimova and Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Saturday. As she walked into the royal box at Centre Court, the audience rose to their feet in applause, with loud cheers echoing across the stadium.

A video shared by Wimbledon’s official X account showed the Princess smiling warmly and waving at spectators during the emotional moment.

“Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales,” read the caption.

She was joined in the royal box by tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

For the occasion, the Princess opted for a cream blazer paired with a matching skirt, wearing her signature soft waves loose over her shoulders.

Kate, a regular face at Wimbledon since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, was appointed patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2016. She has only missed two editions of the tournament — once in 2013 during her pregnancy with Prince George, and again in 2020 when matches were cancelled due to the pandemic.

This year’s appearance was especially poignant. In March 2024, Kate publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Since then, she had stepped away from most public engagements, making only limited appearances as she focused on her health and family.

In a personal message shared earlier, she had expressed gratitude for the public’s support during her treatment.