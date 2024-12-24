Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared an uplifting and inspiring message at her annual “Together at Christmas" carol service, which will be televised on Christmas Eve. The 42-year-old royal recorded the heartfelt voiceover as part of the service she hosted earlier this month at Westminster Abbey. In her message, Kate encourages viewers to reflect on the power of love and kindness, reminding them of the true spirit of Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her pre-recorded voice message, Middleton, 42, emphasized the importance of love, kindness, and reflection during the Christmas season. "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year," she began. "It is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."

The Princess of Wales urged viewers to take a moment to "live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness," stressing the essence of the Christmas spirit. She further highlighted the power of love as a gift that transcends the holiday season: "The greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives."

Kate's message also resonated with themes of empathy, vulnerability, and unity, as she reflected on the importance of supporting one another, especially during times of joy and sadness. "In times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light," she added, honoring the inspiring efforts of those across the UK who embrace and uplift those in need.

Kate concluded her message by wishing viewers and their families a "very Merry Christmas," leaving an uplifting reminder of the power of love, empathy, and community during the festive season.

The carol service on December 6 in Westminster Abbey was attended by members of the royal family, including Prince William and their three children, along with over 1,000 invited guests.

This year’s event also marked a significant moment for Kate, as it was her first public appearance following her battle with cancer. In a video message shared earlier this year, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying “cancer-free."