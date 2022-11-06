Kate Middleton’s topless photos: Charles, William, Harry ‘abused’ Donald Trump for his tweet, claims new book2 min read . 06:57 AM IST
The Royal Family was enraged by Kate Middleton's topless photographs published in the Closer magazine in France.
While on vacation in the south of France in September 2012 with her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton was photographed sunbathing in a bikini bottom. A long lens was used to capture the pair lounging by the pool. In England, numerous publications refused an offer to buy the pictures. The Royal Family, on the other hand, was enraged by the images.
According to a tweet from Donald Trump, Kate Middleton is solely responsible for the topless pictures that were shot without her permission and published in the Closer magazine in France.
"Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame. Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!" Trump tweeted.
Charles, then a prince, did not appreciate the former US president's post, nor did William and Harry. It apparently sparked "torrents of profanity" from them, as per a new book. Charles questioned friends in America whether Donald Trump would be impeached because he believed that he was "detached from reality".
It was not helpful that Trump aggressively went after Princess Diana following her divorce with Charles, making advances that were turned down. Trump even asserted on a radio broadcast that he could have "nailed" The Princess of Wales if he wanted to, provided she passed an HIV test, Newsweek quoted the book as mentioning it.
Following Trump's attack on Kate, Prince Charles and his boys unleashed what has been described as "torrents of profanity". Tensions reached a stage where the Royals attempted to discourage Trump from visiting Britain in 2017, the book claims.
The phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace were “burned" by Charles, William and Harry as they agreed to operate behind the scenes to prevent Trump from visiting. Ultimately, the visit was cancelled.
The current Queen Consort Camilla said to an American friend that she found it hilarious and could not stop laughing when Trump mentioned Charles as “Prince of Whales" in one of his tweets. Charles, however, found it more disappointing than funny, she said - as per the book. She also said that Charles thought that his interactions with Trump had been a waste of time.
The King: The Life of Charles III, written by Christopher Anderson, will be released on November 8.
