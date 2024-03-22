BREAKING NEWS
Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer
Kate Middleton, the the Princess of Wales, on 22 March said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, reported news agency AP.
More to come.
