Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer
Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, (AP Photo/John Stillwell/file)

Kate Middleton, the the Princess of Wales, on 22 March said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, reported news agency AP.

More to come.

