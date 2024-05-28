Kate Middleton remained out of the public eye for too long and gave a scare to her well-wishers as her whereabouts were unknown for days. In March this year, Kate Middleton was seen on a video message where she informed the public that she was diagnosed with cancer and would take some time off from her duties to recover from the health crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She hasn't stepped out of the house since December 2023, but according to a Daily Mail report, Kate Middleton was spotted multiple times with her family this week.

The developments sighed relief to her well-wishers, who were very concerned about her health after the cancer diagnosis, especially after King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer. The reports suggest that Kate Middleton is still not back to her official duties and may take this full year to recoup from health issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year. I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay," the Daily Beast quoted a royal source.

Another royal source told Daily Mail that no one wants to pressure Kate Middleton, and every other royal decision can wait until Catherine gets better.

"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait. It's a reflection of Her Royal Highness's importance to the Monarchy's future that she has been given as much time as she needs," a Daily Mail report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Different position from King Charles Moreover, the reports also quoted the royal sources as saying that the positions of King Charles and Kate Middleton are completely different. King Charles shocked the world while announcing that he was diagnosed with cancer, but resumed his public duties last month.

"As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she's recovering," the source said.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!