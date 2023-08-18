comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 10:58:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.3 -0.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.6 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.7 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.25 0.11%
Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton surprises everyone, goes barefoot to show respect: Is she the first Royal to do so?
Back

Kate Middleton surprises everyone, goes barefoot to show respect: Is she the first Royal to do so?

 1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton surprised with bare feet during a visit to a radio host's family, showing respect and breaking Royal norms.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022. Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS (Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS)Premium
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022. Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS (Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS)

Kate Middleton, in a stunning and unexpected move, left Roman Kemp surprised with a "respectful" gesture during a recent visit. The 41-year-old Royal went without shoes while paying a visit to the family of the UK radio host, renowned for his documentary shedding light on mental health challenges among young men in the country.

Kemp, who received a call from the Duchess of Cambridge after the airing of his impactful documentary titled "Our Silent Emergency", expressed his amazement at the unexpected encounter. It was “an honour but one of the weirdest things," he told PEOPLE.

Also Read: Kate Middleton requests kids not to reveal her age: ‘Don’t tell anyone’

The Duchess sat comfortably with Kemp's family, even sharing the kitchen counter with their furry companions. The most striking detail that caught everyone's attention, however, was her bare feet, a rare sight for royalty. Kate's decision to remove her shoes as a sign of respect upon entering their home left a lasting impression, as it's not every day that one witnesses a member of the Royal Family without their shoes.

Is Kate Middleton the first Royal to go barefoot?

This isn't the first time a Royal has made such a surprising choice. In fact, Kate Middleton has ventured down the no-shoes route before. During her visit to the Gandhi Smriti Museum in India back in 2016, she chose to go shoeless, embracing the local customs. Her respectful demeanour was once again on display during her visit to a mosque in Pakistan in 2019, when she removed her shoes.

Also Read: 'Wounds too deep’; Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive' Meghan Markle

Back in 2018, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched their shoes to feel the sands of Sydney's Bondi Beach under their feet. Kate Middleton, during her visit to Sydney’s Manly Beach in 2014, chose to keep her wedges on, displaying a different approach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App