Is Kate Middleton the first Royal to go barefoot?

This isn't the first time a Royal has made such a surprising choice. In fact, Kate Middleton has ventured down the no-shoes route before. During her visit to the Gandhi Smriti Museum in India back in 2016, she chose to go shoeless, embracing the local customs. Her respectful demeanour was once again on display during her visit to a mosque in Pakistan in 2019, when she removed her shoes.