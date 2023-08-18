Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton surprises everyone, goes barefoot to show respect: Is she the first Royal to do so?

Kate Middleton surprises everyone, goes barefoot to show respect: Is she the first Royal to do so?

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton surprised with bare feet during a visit to a radio host's family, showing respect and breaking Royal norms.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022. Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton, in a stunning and unexpected move, left Roman Kemp surprised with a "respectful" gesture during a recent visit. The 41-year-old Royal went without shoes while paying a visit to the family of the UK radio host, renowned for his documentary shedding light on mental health challenges among young men in the country.

Kemp, who received a call from the Duchess of Cambridge after the airing of his impactful documentary titled "Our Silent Emergency", expressed his amazement at the unexpected encounter. It was “an honour but one of the weirdest things," he told PEOPLE.

Also Read: Kate Middleton requests kids not to reveal her age: ‘Don’t tell anyone’

The Duchess sat comfortably with Kemp's family, even sharing the kitchen counter with their furry companions. The most striking detail that caught everyone's attention, however, was her bare feet, a rare sight for royalty. Kate's decision to remove her shoes as a sign of respect upon entering their home left a lasting impression, as it's not every day that one witnesses a member of the Royal Family without their shoes.

Is Kate Middleton the first Royal to go barefoot?

This isn't the first time a Royal has made such a surprising choice. In fact, Kate Middleton has ventured down the no-shoes route before. During her visit to the Gandhi Smriti Museum in India back in 2016, she chose to go shoeless, embracing the local customs. Her respectful demeanour was once again on display during her visit to a mosque in Pakistan in 2019, when she removed her shoes.

Also Read: 'Wounds too deep’; Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive' Meghan Markle

Back in 2018, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched their shoes to feel the sands of Sydney's Bondi Beach under their feet. Kate Middleton, during her visit to Sydney’s Manly Beach in 2014, chose to keep her wedges on, displaying a different approach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
