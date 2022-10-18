During her visit to the US, Kate Middleton hopes to meet Meghan Markle and mend their relationship. According to a source speaking to US Weekly, the Princes of Wales also want to bring Princes William and Harry back together. She would make an effort to fulfil the wishes of the late Queen and Princess Diana for the brothers.
During her visit to the US, Kate Middleton hopes to meet Meghan Markle and mend their relationship. According to a source speaking to US Weekly, the Princes of Wales also want to bring Princes William and Harry back together. She would make an effort to fulfil the wishes of the late Queen and Princess Diana for the brothers.
While rumours about a rift between Kate and Meghan started around November 2018, some Royal experts pointed out that the dispute was, in fact, between the brothers. Harry was upset that William wasn't taking sufficient steps to welcome Meghan into the Royal family. Charles intervened and urged William to try to end the conflict between the brothers.
While rumours about a rift between Kate and Meghan started around November 2018, some Royal experts pointed out that the dispute was, in fact, between the brothers. Harry was upset that William wasn't taking sufficient steps to welcome Meghan into the Royal family. Charles intervened and urged William to try to end the conflict between the brothers.
Harry and Meghan were then invited to spend Christmas with the Cambridges at that point. However, as they spent Christmas together, William could be seen in a video appearing to ignore Meghan during the family's stroll. According to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, William told his brother that the latter’s relationship with Meghan was moving unusually fast, Harry was not happy about the advice.
Harry and Meghan were then invited to spend Christmas with the Cambridges at that point. However, as they spent Christmas together, William could be seen in a video appearing to ignore Meghan during the family's stroll. According to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, William told his brother that the latter’s relationship with Meghan was moving unusually fast, Harry was not happy about the advice.
In June 2019, Meghan and Harry officially split from the joint charity they shared with Kate and William. As per certain Royal observers, William and Harry were not in talking terms during this time. Later in October that year, Harry revealed in an interview that there was a rift between the brothers. He, nevertheless, said the brothers would always be there for each other, whenever required.
In June 2019, Meghan and Harry officially split from the joint charity they shared with Kate and William. As per certain Royal observers, William and Harry were not in talking terms during this time. Later in October that year, Harry revealed in an interview that there was a rift between the brothers. He, nevertheless, said the brothers would always be there for each other, whenever required.
In 2020, Meghan and Harry retired from their Royal duties. Reports suggest that William - more than Prince Charles - was furious about it. In the next few months, William became weary of witnessing Harry distance himself from almost every part of his British identity. He was even more upset when he found out that Harry and Meghan had signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix for a documentary.
In 2020, Meghan and Harry retired from their Royal duties. Reports suggest that William - more than Prince Charles - was furious about it. In the next few months, William became weary of witnessing Harry distance himself from almost every part of his British identity. He was even more upset when he found out that Harry and Meghan had signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix for a documentary.
In March 2021, during his interview with Oprah, Harry revealed that William and he were “on different paths". While William was upset about the interview, Kate was not happy either because - instead of her role of being a peacemaker between the brothers - she had been dragged into the drama. She had been really close to Harry, so her sadness was compounded.
In March 2021, during his interview with Oprah, Harry revealed that William and he were “on different paths". While William was upset about the interview, Kate was not happy either because - instead of her role of being a peacemaker between the brothers - she had been dragged into the drama. She had been really close to Harry, so her sadness was compounded.
Even during Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, the relationship between Harry and William remained very tense. A year later, it was reported that Harry recommended to his father that there should be a mediator to help the brothers resolve their differences. He was pretty open about wanting things to be better.
Even during Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, the relationship between Harry and William remained very tense. A year later, it was reported that Harry recommended to his father that there should be a mediator to help the brothers resolve their differences. He was pretty open about wanting things to be better.
However, for months to come, things never got better as the relationship between William and Harry seemed to have hit “rock bottom". By this time, it was reported that Prince Harry was coming up with a tell-all memoir, and the news was not particularly thrilling for William either.
However, for months to come, things never got better as the relationship between William and Harry seemed to have hit “rock bottom". By this time, it was reported that Prince Harry was coming up with a tell-all memoir, and the news was not particularly thrilling for William either.
In September 2022, Meghan Markle's remarks in The Cut magazine and on her podcast displeased the Royal family. They were upset that she continued to bring up family concerns in public after resigning from the royal family and claimed a need for seclusion.
In September 2022, Meghan Markle's remarks in The Cut magazine and on her podcast displeased the Royal family. They were upset that she continued to bring up family concerns in public after resigning from the royal family and claimed a need for seclusion.
As things seem far from resolved, Kate and Prince William are all set for their first trip to the US since 2014. Royal watchers will be curious to know if Kate does extend ‘olive branch’ to Meghan and manage to bring William and Harry back together.
As things seem far from resolved, Kate and Prince William are all set for their first trip to the US since 2014. Royal watchers will be curious to know if Kate does extend ‘olive branch’ to Meghan and manage to bring William and Harry back together.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.