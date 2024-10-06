Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex thought ’Prince Harry deserved more from royals’. Here’s why

Meghan Markle allegedly demanded huge apartments at Windsor Castle to live in so she could ‘share space with the Queen’ when, in 2017, she relocated to the UK permanently ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, a new book has claimed

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated6 Oct 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex thought Prince ‘Harry deserved more from royals’. Here's why
Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex thought Prince ‘Harry deserved more from royals’. Here’s why(AP)

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle allegedly demanded huge apartments at Windsor Castle to live in so she could “share space with the Queen” when, in 2017, she relocated to the UK permanently ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, a new book has claimed.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The Nottingham Cottage which Harry dubbed his “starter home”, was a two-bedroom property – with a tiny garden.

In the Netflix document series, Meghan confessed that she thought they would be living in “something more regal” after getting engaged. In the Netflix series, she said “As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace. And we were, in a cottage…,”

Also Read | Prince Harry plans secret trip, leaving wife Meghan Markle in US

“As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace. And we were, in a cottage…,” she added.

A new book “Catherine, the Princess of Wales,” by royal correspondent and author Robert Jobson claims that the Duchess of Sussex believed Prince Harry “deserved more materially” than he received from the British Royals, when she visited Prince William and his wife’s, Kate Middleton, apartment for the first time.

According to the book she was instantly “taken aback” by inequality between the brothers.

“It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers,” royal correspondent Jobson writes in his book.

Also Read | Meghan, Harry ’ditched’ by David and Victoria Beckham? Experts speculate as…

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield too told GB News that after her wedding in 2018, Meghan asked if they could live in Windsor Castle, where they had their wedding reception.

“Meghan Markle, after she married Prince Harry, approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle,” Schofield claimed. “She wanted to share the same space with the Queen, and she was denied that space for multiple reasons.”

Also Read | Prince Harry more likely to make a deal with ‘King’ William

The British Royals reportedly warned the Duchess of Sussex that the couple’s privacy would be intruded upon as there are numerous public tours of the castle during the year.

The royal expert, however, claimed that Meghan’s “fixation” on huge castle came from her rivalry with Kate, who lived in a lavish apartment with Prince William and their children in Kensington Palace. Meghan wanted “something of similar value”.

“‘It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples.'”

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 11:26 PM IST
