Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech, says close friend
Amid rumours about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, Kensington Palace on March 22 released a statement announcing the cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton to set aside the speculation fuelled by the recall of her first official photograph released after surgery by some photo agencies
Amid rumours about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales started getting out of control, Kensington Palace on Friday i.e. March 22 released a statement announcing the cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton to set aside the speculation fuelled by the recall of her first official photograph released after surgery by some photo agencies earlier this month over alleged manipulation.