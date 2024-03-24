Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis poses fresh crisis — Three senior royals now battling disease
Kate Middleton shares cancer diagnosis, undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Global support pours in. King Charles III and Duchess of York also battling cancer.
Three senior British Royals are currently battling cancer — a somewhat unprecedented turn of events that followed mere months after a coronation. The 2020s have been a trying decade for the Royals thus far — from the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the estrangement of Prince Harry and Meghan. The latest update came this week amid frenzied speculation about the Princess of Wales' health.