Three senior British Royals are currently battling cancer — a somewhat unprecedented turn of events that followed mere months after a coronation. The 2020s have been a trying decade for the Royals thus far — from the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the estrangement of Prince Harry and Meghan. The latest update came this week amid frenzied speculation about the Princess of Wales' health.

Catherine — formerly known as Kate Middleton — shared a video message on Friday to reveal that she was currently undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy’. The Princess of Wales however reiterated that she was “well" and “getting stronger every day".

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she had explained.

This was the third royal family cancer diagnosis to be announced in recent weeks.

Earlier on February 5, Buckingham Palace had published a statement that King Charles III had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, unrelated to the treatment he had been receiving for an enlarged prostate.

The statement said that he had begun “regular treatments". The king postponed all public-facing duties during his treatment, but reportedly continued with his “constitutional role as head of state, including completing paperwork and holding private meetings".

Prior to that, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer — her second cancer diagnosis in a year.

The Princess of Wales has dominated news headlines this year amid growing speculation about her health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement on Friday that she is being treated for cancer.

Catherine, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message to the UK, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, media and the public.

"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, said in a statement released late on Saturday.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

The announcement ended weeks of wild speculation about Catherine's health, with many praising her courage and others criticising the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.

Charles -- 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February he would be cancelling all public engagements -- led tributes to his "beloved daughter-in-law".

The ailing 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in "her courage in speaking as she did".

- Global support -

Following other warm words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers hailed her courage.

"Kate, you are not alone" read the front page of The Sun. The tabloid said it was "hugely comforting" to hear Kate say she was getting stronger.

"Perhaps the world will now appreciate why so much secrecy surrounded her surgery in January," it added.

The Daily Mail tabloid denounced the "social media trolls who have been peddling disgusting conspiracy theories to explain her absence from public life".

Outside Kensington Palace in London, Nathaniel Taylor, a 24-year-old government worker, said: "I think it's really damning what happened to them, what the media has done, how they've reacted over these past couple of months.

"I think some speculation is inevitable but the lengths people were going to try and make things up it's just (too much). Hopefully people take a look in the mirror."

At Tower Bridge, Sofia, a 19-year-old student who did not give her family name, said she had seen "weird accusations" about the absence and that the true reason was "sad".

"Obviously it was a much (more) serious matter", she said.

- Royal health woes -

In her statement, Kate, as the princess is widely known, admitted the diagnosis was a "huge shock" and asked for "time, space and privacy" as she completes chemotherapy.

In the video -- recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, west of London, where the future queen and king live with their three young children -- she insisted she was "well".

She said it had taken them time to explain the situation to Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, "and to reassure them that I am going to be OK".

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that tests had identified Charles had "a form of cancer", without giving further details.

He has cancelled all public engagements except audiences with the prime minister and ambassadors, and worked on official papers while receiving treatment.

He has been photographed several times since then, and seen attending church.

"There's no doubt at all that it's a very, very difficult time for the institution of monarchy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP

Kate was last seen at a public engagement on December 25.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that she faced up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation following abdominal surgery.

She was not expected to be ready to return to public duties until after Easter on March 31, a statement at the time said.

- 'Doing their best' -

But Kate disclosed that tests after the operation "found cancer had been present" and that she was now undergoing "preventative chemotherapy".

Kensington Palace said she would return to official duties "when she is cleared to do so by her medical team".

In the meantime, the royal family is facing a staffing crisis with two members facing serious health duties and others stepping back from frontline duties.

William's younger brother Harry and wife Meghan quit the royal frontline in 2020 and now live in the United States, largely estranged from the family following the acrimonious split.

The king's brother Andrew is also out of commission, stepping down from royal duties in 2019 after a disastrous television interview in which he defended his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

