Kate Middleton's cancer news: Harry and Meghan Markle ‘wish health and healing’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send wishes for 'health and healing' to Princess Kate, who revealed she has cancer. Harry and Meghan, now in California, hope the family can deal with the situation privately. Kate's courage praised by UK leaders amid media scrutiny.
Estranged British royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have wished "health and healing" to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she revealed she has cancer.
