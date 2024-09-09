Kate, Princess of Wales, completes chemotherapy: ’Last nine months have been incredibly tough’

Catherine, Princess of Wales on 9 September announced that she had completed her course of chemotherapy following a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year, reported news agency AFP.

According to details, Kate Middleton – the 42-year-old wife of Prince William – may undertake a light program of engagements until the end of 2024.

"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said on Instagram.

Catherine in her Instagram video wrote, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

She added, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Here's her Instagram post:

Kate's upcoming plans: The Princess of Wales spoke about her next plans and its staying cancer-free. She also added that she is willing to undertake a few more public engagements in the coming months when she can.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," Kate said.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," she added.

