In the book, Harry mentions that just before their marriage in May 2018, there was an exchange of texts between Kate and Meghan regarding the gown Prince William and Kate's daughter Charlotte would wear at the service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. And it happened at a time when Meghan was going through a very stressful time while dealing with the news her father had faked paparazzi pictures and was suffering from health issues and could no longer attend her big day.