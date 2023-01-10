Kate's text over Charlotte's bridesmaid dress left Meghan ‘sobbing’, Prince Harry recounts incident1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
Harry said, he didn't see the issue as a catastrophe, but rather, as a temporary upset fuelled by the stress
Harry said, he didn't see the issue as a catastrophe, but rather, as a temporary upset fuelled by the stress
As the Meghan-Kate spat continues to create controversies, Prince Harry in his memoir Spare spoke in detail about the much-debated bridesmaid dress row between the two.
As the Meghan-Kate spat continues to create controversies, Prince Harry in his memoir Spare spoke in detail about the much-debated bridesmaid dress row between the two.
In the book, Harry mentions that just before their marriage in May 2018, there was an exchange of texts between Kate and Meghan regarding the gown Prince William and Kate's daughter Charlotte would wear at the service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. And it happened at a time when Meghan was going through a very stressful time while dealing with the news her father had faked paparazzi pictures and was suffering from health issues and could no longer attend her big day.
In the book, Harry mentions that just before their marriage in May 2018, there was an exchange of texts between Kate and Meghan regarding the gown Prince William and Kate's daughter Charlotte would wear at the service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. And it happened at a time when Meghan was going through a very stressful time while dealing with the news her father had faked paparazzi pictures and was suffering from health issues and could no longer attend her big day.
Harry says in the book, The flower girls' gowns were all "French couture" and had been crafted without a fitting, so it was expected for them to need some adjustment.
Harry says in the book, The flower girls' gowns were all "French couture" and had been crafted without a fitting, so it was expected for them to need some adjustment.
Recounting the incident, Harry said Kate sent Meghan a text reading: "Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."
Recounting the incident, Harry said Kate sent Meghan a text reading: "Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."
Kate was seemingly not willing at first to meet Meghan's tailor at Kensington Palace to have the dress resized, as the changes needed were too many and all the bridesmaids' gowns had to be remade.
Kate was seemingly not willing at first to meet Meghan's tailor at Kensington Palace to have the dress resized, as the changes needed were too many and all the bridesmaids' gowns had to be remade.
Harry said "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father.
Harry said "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father.
"Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!"
"Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!"
Meghan then texted her saying, "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day."
Meghan then texted her saying, "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day."
Meanwhile, Kate simply replied saying: "Fine".
Meanwhile, Kate simply replied saying: "Fine".
Following this, Harry said, "A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing."
Following this, Harry said, "A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing."
The duke also said seeing Meghan in that state he was horrified. He didn't see the issue as "a catastrophe", but rather, a temporary upset fuelled by the stress
The duke also said seeing Meghan in that state he was horrified. He didn't see the issue as "a catastrophe", but rather, a temporary upset fuelled by the stress