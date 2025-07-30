Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's Montreal dinner date sparks dating rumours, pics go viral

Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have set the internet abuzz with dating rumours after being spotted together twice in Montreal, just weeks after both became single.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the two were first seen dining at upscale restaurant Le Violon on July 28. Dressed casually and appearing at ease, Perry and Trudeau reportedly shared cocktails and a lavish tasting menu that included lobster and lamb gnocchi. While the restaurant’s co-owner clarified there were “no dating vibes,” fans online aren’t convinced—especially after the pair headed to a second location, Taverne Atlantic, for late-night drinks.

Advertisement

The rumour mill picked up speed after the duo was photographed again the next day, walking through Mount Royal Park with Perry’s dog, Nugget. Trudeau, visibly cheerful, kept close to the singer during their hour-long stroll.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that while there was no overt PDA, their body language suggested a growing closeness. They later returned to the Ritz-Carlton and were spotted heading out for another dinner.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pop star Katy Perry, actor Orlando Bloom split 6 years after getting engaged

While neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented, the timing has only fuelled speculation. Perry recently confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom. The couple, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove, said they are prioritising co-parenting. Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire in August 2023, after 18 years of marriage.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom shares cryptic post about new beginnings after Katy Perry split