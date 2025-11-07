Kazakhstan among C5 Central Asian nations to join Abraham Accords, says Trump— Here's what it means

Donald Trump said some of the C5 Central Asian nations are set to join Abraham Accords, according to Reuters. The US President on Thursday confirmed Kazakhstan has become the first country under his second administration to be a part of Abraham Accords.

Trump took to Truth Social and said that he had “a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan” and that Kazakhstan is the “first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many". He described Kazakhstan joining “a major step forward in building bridges across the World” and said “more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords".

Trump added a signing ceremony would soon make the move official and “there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH".

“So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth -- Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he mentioned.

What does the entry of Kazakhstan into the Abraham Accords mean? In a largely symbolic gesture meant to strengthen the agreement that originated from Trump's first administration, the initiative fosters ties between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations. The development carries mainly symbolic weight as Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992, a PTI report noted.

Unlike other members of the accords—Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates—Kazakhstan is geographically distant from Israel and had already normalised relations soon after gaining independence following the fall of the Soviet Union.