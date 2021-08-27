OPEN APP
Kazakhstan arms depot blast claims 9 lives, 4 people missing: Ministry

Nine people have died following explosions at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan and four others were feared dead, the Central Asian country's emergencies ministry said Friday.

The ministry's statement mentioned emergency services workers and military staff among victims of the blasts that tore through a defence ministry ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl on Thursday. It added that four people were missing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

