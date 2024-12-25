Hours after the horrific crash of Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer ERJ-190 flight in Kazakhstan's Aqtau city, the news agency AFP reported that 28 people had survived the initial impact. Among them, 21 individuals, including an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old teenager, were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergencies reported that 39 people died in the crash. According to the details, the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, flying from Baku to Grozny, Russia.

The report further mentioned that the crash was believed to have been caused by fog, which led to the flight being re-routed to Aqtau, approximately 1,800 km away. After the flight approached Aqtau International Airport, an unspecified crisis triggered an emergency landing request, but the plane never landed.

Some reports claim a flock of birds hit the flight, damaging one engine. The pilots tried to regain speed and altitude, but they failed. The flight crashed around three km from the airport.

What did the Kazakh Transport Ministry say? According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the flight had 62 passengers and five crew members onboard. Of these, 37 were from Azerbaijan, six were from Kazakhstan, three were from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 were from Russia. However, 39 died, and 28 survived.

Several videos of the crash, one posted by BNO News Live, show the flight appears to jerk up and down mid-air a few times before it all went wrong.

In a two-and-a-half minute video posted by the BNO News Live, 36 seconds were more horrific where the plane goes into a steep dive, bursts into flames, and breaks into pieces. the flight even went up and down before crashing.

Other videos posted by Kazakh's ORDA news agency showed some survivors being helped out from under the wreckage and similar tales.

After the crash, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev cut short a visit to Russia. His wife and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who is also the country's first Vice President, said she was "deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash near Aktau".