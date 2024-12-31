Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Kazakhstan plane crash: Brazilian Air Force to analyze data from fatal accident

Livemint

Flight records from the Embraer plane that crashed in Kazakhstan will be sent to Brazil for data extraction. Brazilian investigators will analyze the cockpit and flight data, with oversight from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan. 

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25. (REUTERS)

Flight records for the plane made by Brazil's Embraer that crashed last week in Kazakhstan are headed to the South American country so the data can be extracted, the Brazilian Air Force said in a statement on Monday.

“Data from the cockpit voice and flight data recorder will be processed in a laboratory run by Brazilian aeronautical investigators in the capital Brasilia, in a process that will be monitored by representatives from Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan," according to the statement, as reported by Reuters.

The data will then be sent to investigators in Kazakhstan.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan paid tribute to the pilots and passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane. The crash killed 38 people after Russian air defences were used against Ukrainian drones.

The aircraft crashed last Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were attacking several cities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

