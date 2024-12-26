The airline has suspended flights to Russia's Chechnya region pending an investigation into the incident, which involved a bird strike and emergency landing attempts.

A distressing video filmed by a passenger inside a plane that crashed in Kazakhstan has been widely shared on social media, capturing the final moments of the ill-fated flight. The crash, which occurred near Aktau, an oil and gas center on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, resulted in the deaths of 38 people.

In the footage, the passenger utters "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as the plane plunges steeply. Yellow oxygen masks hang from the seats, and the sounds of screaming and crying fill the air, accompanied by the soft chime of the "fasten seatbelt" light.

Azerbaijan's prosecutor general's office confirmed that 32 of the 67 aircraft passengers survived the crash. In a statement, it said, "We cannot disclose any investigation results at this time. All possible scenarios are being examined, and the necessary expert analyses are underway," according to Al Jazeera.

Azerbaijan Airlines announced it would suspend all flights between Baku and Russia's Chechnya region until the investigation is completed, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia's aviation watchdog stated that preliminary information indicated the pilots attempted an emergency landing following a bird strike. Aktau, where the crash occurred, is situated on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from both Azerbaijan and Russia.

In another post, a user wrote, "This video shows how the pilots of 4K-AZ65, an Embraer ERJ-190AR of the #Azerbaijan Airlines, which crashed at #Aktau, struggled to save the aircraft despite failure of the aircraft's elevator, due to damages its actuators, sustained as a result of the explosion. They lost their lives but saved lives of 23 passengers and two flight attendants at the back of the aircraft."

The airline has established a hotline for the family members of the passengers involved in the crash. Authorities in Kazakhstan have announced that a government commission will investigate the incident.

Members of the commission have been instructed to travel to the crash site and ensure that the families of the deceased and injured are receiving the necessary support and assistance.