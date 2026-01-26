‘Keep on dreaming’: NATO's Rutte says Europe can’t defend itself without US

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, on Monday boldly claimed that “anyone who thinks Europe can defend itself without US should 'keep on dreaming'.”

"If anyone thinks here again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US – keep on dreaming. You can't," Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

Mark Rutte's comments come days after US President Donald Trump scrapped tariffs on America's EU allies, saying he reached the outlines of an agreement with NATO regarding Greenland's future.

“Second workstream is between Denmark, Greenland and the US which is up to them to ‘continue discussions," the NATO chief said at the European Parliament.

Rutter further said he and President Donald Trump have agreed on ‘two workstreams’ to ease tensions between the US and the European Union over Greenland.

‘Two workstreams on Greenland’ Speaking to members of the European Parliament, Rutte explained that the first “workstream” puts NATO in the lead, with the alliance taking on a bigger role in defending the Arctic. The focus, he said, will be on finding the best collective way to stop Russia and China from expanding their influence in the region.

"Basically, what was discussed last week, what in the end we agreed was two workstreams going forward: one workstream is for NATO collectively, to take more responsibility for the defence of the Arctic...," Rutte told members of European Parliament, reported Reuters.

The second workstream, in which NATO – however, can have no part according to Rutte, were about the US, Denmark and Greenland continuing discussions.

What is Denmark's role in Greenland? Denmark has ruled Greenland for about 300 years. This is despite the island being nearly 3,000 km (1,860 miles) away from the Danish mainland.

After the monarchy of Denmark and Norway fell apart in 1814, Greenland remained under Danish rule. In 1916, the United States recognised Denmark’s rights over Greenland as part of an agreement that also supported the US purchase of the Danish West Indies, according to a report by the Danish Institute of International Studies.

Why is US interested in Greenland? Greenland, the world's largest island, is situated between North America and the Arctic, positioning it well for early warning systems against missile attacks and to monitor vessels in the region.

