Keir Starmer apologises after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street Diwali event

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office,10 Downing Street, has issued an apology following criticism over the organisation of its recent Diwali reception, which sparked concerns among members of the British Indian community. A spokesperson acknowledged the "mistake" of meat and alcohol being served at the event and assured that measures would be taken to prevent such oversights in the future.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street,” the spokesperson said. However, they admitted, “We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

Concerns raised by British Indian MP The apology came in response to a formal letter by Conservative Party MP Shivani Raja, representing Leicester East, who highlighted the event's failure to align with Hindu customs.

“I feel it speaks poorly against the organisation of this year's event – with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear,” Raja wrote in her letter. She expressed her sadness over reports of meat and alcohol being served at the event, which many Hindus consider inappropriate during religious celebrations.

Raja offered her assistance to ensure future Hindu celebrations are organised respectfully, emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity in such gatherings.

Community reactions and criticism Insight UK, a community organisation, criticised the event for an "appalling lack of understanding" of the spiritual significance of Diwali. Other community leaders called for better consultation to prevent such issues during future celebrations.

Diwali reception background Held on October 29, this year's reception was the first Diwali celebration at Downing Street under the Labour government, elected four months ago. The event brought together British Indian community leaders, professionals, and parliamentarians.