Keir Starmer apologises after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street Diwali event

  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Diwali reception at Downing Street has sparked major controversy after meat and alcohol were served, leading to an apology from his office. British Indian MP Shivani Raja expressed disappointment over the event’s failure to respect Hindu traditions.

Published15 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, flanked by members of the ​﻿​Arunima Kumar Dance Company, attends a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London, Britain, October 29, 2024.
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, flanked by members of the ​﻿​Arunima Kumar Dance Company, attends a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London, Britain, October 29, 2024.(REUTERS)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office,10 Downing Street, has issued an apology following criticism over the organisation of its recent Diwali reception, which sparked concerns among members of the British Indian community. A spokesperson acknowledged the "mistake" of meat and alcohol being served at the event and assured that measures would be taken to prevent such oversights in the future.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street,” the spokesperson said. However, they admitted, “We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

Concerns raised by British Indian MP

The apology came in response to a formal letter by Conservative Party MP Shivani Raja, representing Leicester East, who highlighted the event's failure to align with Hindu customs.

“I feel it speaks poorly against the organisation of this year's event – with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear,” Raja wrote in her letter. She expressed her sadness over reports of meat and alcohol being served at the event, which many Hindus consider inappropriate during religious celebrations.

Raja offered her assistance to ensure future Hindu celebrations are organised respectfully, emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity in such gatherings.

Community reactions and criticism

Insight UK, a community organisation, criticised the event for an "appalling lack of understanding" of the spiritual significance of Diwali. Other community leaders called for better consultation to prevent such issues during future celebrations.

Diwali reception background

Held on October 29, this year's reception was the first Diwali celebration at Downing Street under the Labour government, elected four months ago. The event brought together British Indian community leaders, professionals, and parliamentarians.

Labour leader Keir Starmer sought to emulate former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK's first British Hindu leader, by lighting candles on the steps of 10 Downing Street to mark the festival. In his speech, Starmer emphasized the shared values of Diwali, describing it as "a time of coming together, of abundance, and welcome."

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Keir Starmer apologises after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street Diwali event

