Keir Starmer expected to announce departure timeline as Andy Burnham emerges as frontrunner: Here's what we know

The days as prime minister of the United Kingdom seem to be numbered for Kier Starmer as he is expected to soon announce a timetable for his departure from 10 Downing Street, which will make way for the country to get its seventh prime minister in the span of a decade.

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This move will also clear the way for Andy Burnham to replace Starmer as the British premiere.

People familiar with the matter have said that Starmer has spent the weekend considering whether he should step aside and allow Burnham to take over.

Pressure mounting on Starmer The UK PM is under pressure after Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

Burnham's victory gave hope to Labour leaders that the party, which has lost support under the current prime minister, will regain some of its footing if he, a career politician known for his communication skills, manages to become the PM. Notably, Starmer's popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader.

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Also Read | Starmer To Be Ousted? Labour MPs Turn On UK PM After Andy Burnham Gains Momentum

However, there is a risk to the widely expected leadership change in London. Beyond saying that the country needs fundamental change and to bring down the cost of living, Burnham has yet to make clear his approach to foreign affairs, the economy and defence. Like Starmer he could find he has little room to manoeuvre, hemmed in by bond market investors opposed to any additional borrowing, and confronted by an angry electorate who believe the country is not working properly.

This transition comes at a time when the UK has the highest borrowing costs among all member nations of the G7 nations due to its high debt and interest payments, coupled with years of marginal economic growth and its struggles to cut spending as well as the need to invest in areas like defence.

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"In our view, a Burnham premiership would inherit a precarious fiscal situation with few tools to deliver meaningful change," economists at Citibank told news agency Reuters on Friday.

“Logically the best thing for both Andy and Keir would be for that to happen in September,” one cabinet minister told The Guardian, adding, . “Andy has no team ready to go into Downing Street and needs the time to prepare. It would also allow Keir to establish a flight path to his departure.”

Downing Street is also likely frustrated with US President Donald Trump, who, in his usual style of disrespecting foreign leaders, said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!”

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The UK's business secretary, Peter Kyle, who is a Starmer loyalist, was sent out to issue a statement on behalf of the government on Sunday. Even he had to admit that Starmer's days as the UK PM seem numbered.

“I don’t want to come on here and be delusional that there is no process, there are no forces at work which are challenging the prime minister as leader. That is clearly the case,” Kyle told the BBC.

He also said that Starmer himself was “very mindful of the interests of the country”.

Regarding the Labour Party, he said, “We are a tight group of people, and we are now facing a period of political uncertainty, and we need to find a way to get through this that puts the country first. This is what we are trying to do.”

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Keir Starmer expected to announce departure timeline as Andy Burnham emerges as frontrunner: Here's what we know