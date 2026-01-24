Keir Starmer, Prince Harry push back over Trump's claims on NATO's role in Afghanistan — here's what they said

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain’s Prince Harry slammed President Donald Trump's claims suggesting that NATO troops did not serve on the front line in Afghanistan.

Under NATO’s founding treaty, member countries are committed to a collective-defense obligation, outlined in Article 5, which considers an attack on one member as an attack on all. This clause has been invoked only once, following the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, when NATO allies pledged their support for the United States, according to Reuters. Throughout much of Afghanistan conflict, the US-led forces operated under NATO command.

Trump's remarks ‘insulting and frankly appalling’, says Starmer "I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I'm not surprised they've caused such hurt for the loved ones of those who were killed or injured," Starmer mentioned.

When questioned about whether he would seek an apology from the US president, Starmer responded that he would certainly apologise if he himself had made such remarks, the report noted.

Prince Harry reacts Prince Harry stated that the “sacrifices” made by NATO forces in the conflict “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect", as per AFP. In a statement issued on Friday, Prince Harry stated, “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.”

Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army and lost friends during his deployments, reflected on the lasting impact of the conflict, noting that thousands of lives were permanently affected. He emphasised the grief endured by families, with parents burying children, children losing parents, and families bearing the enduring consequences of the war, reported PTI.

What did Trump say? Trump stated that he was uncertain whether NATO would come to the United States’ aid if requested, sparking outrage and concern across the United Kingdom on Friday, regardless of political affiliation.

“We've never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them. You know, they'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," Trump stated about non-US troops in an interview with Fox News in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.