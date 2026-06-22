Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE Updates: Starmer steps down as UK PM, says replacement will be in place by September

Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE Updates: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September. Less than two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said he would support whoever replaced him.

Starmer began his speech by saying that walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of his life.

Keir Starmer's succession plan: He announced in the speech that the new PM will take over mid-July if Andy Burnham is unopposed, or by the end of August, if there's an election.

“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he added.

Starmer said he will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and “I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power.”

Get the latest updates on UK politics as Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister