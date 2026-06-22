Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE Updates: Starmer steps down as UK PM, says replacement will be in place by September

Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE Updates: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September. Less than two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said he would support whoever replaced him.
Starmer began his speech by saying that walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of his life.
Keir Starmer's succession plan: He announced in the speech that the new PM will take over mid-July if Andy Burnham is unopposed, or by the end of August, if there's an election.
“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he added.
Starmer said he will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and “I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power.”
Get the latest updates on UK politics as Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister
Australian PM Anthony Albanese said Starmer can be 'proud' of his contribution to UK
Anthony Albanese, the Australian PM, issued this statement about Keir Starmer’s resignation. He said:
"I consider Keir Starmer a friend and I’m thinking of him on what must be a very tough day.
Serving in public life is a tremendous privilege but politics can also be a harsh business.
When the time comes for Keir to leave Downing Street, he can be proud of the contribution he has made to the country he loves and to the Labour party that he led back to government in 2024.
I’m grateful for the opportunities we had to work together to strengthen our Aukus defence and security partnership, support the brave people of Ukraine and keep children safe from the damage that social media can do.
I wish Keir, Victoria and their children well with everything the future holds."
Starmer spent the weekend pondering his future following the victory of intraparty rival Andy Burnham in a special election for a seat in Parliament.
Starmer was nearly ousted in March over his ill-fated decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a known associate of the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK's ambassador to Washington.
The pressure on Starmer had intensified in recent weeks and escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, a development that could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.
Burnham, until last week the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, ran with the aim of challenging Starmer for leadership of the party and the country.
Starmer ends speech saying he will leave 'biggest job in country' to spend more time on 'most important job', as dad and husband
The end of Keir Starmer’s speech was particularly moving, and he sounded close to tears at the end.
“I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead and better able to ensure the Labour party secures a second term in office,” Starmer said.
He added, “I want to thank all of those friends and colleagues who have been at my side for these past six years or so for their incredible commitment, service and support.”
“I want to thank the brilliant No 10 staff and our country’s extraordinary civil service, who dedicate their lives to public service,” he said.
“And when I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and my joy,” Starmner said. “Thank you very much.”
“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” Starmer said.
“The Commons summer recess is due to start on 16 July and so, if Andy Burnham is unopposed (as seems increasingly likely – despite Wes Streeting previously saying he would definitely stand as a candidate), he will become PM in the middle of next month,” he added.
“If there is a contest, the new PM will be in post by the end of August. The Commons returns after the summer recess on 1 September,” Starmer said.
Starmer set out the timetable for his departure. He said new PM will take over mid July if Burnham unopposed, or by end of August if there's election.
“I will ask the national executive committee of the Labour party to set out a timetable, with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess,” he said.
“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he added.
Starmer said he accepted 'with good grace' that he is not the best person to lead Labour into next election. Starmer says he accepts the decision he has to go with good grace.
“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace,” he added.
"Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer said.
Starmer says walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of his life. A new Labour government, the first in 14 years.
A page in our country’s history turned after years of disappointment and despair, the chance to change the lives of millions of people for the better.
“That’s what I came into politics for. The journey to that point was not easy. Six years ago, I inherited a Labour party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible,” Starmer said.
Andy Burnham, who won a special parliamentary election last week, is the front-runner to replace Starmer as leader of the governing center-left Labour Party.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September.