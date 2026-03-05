Keir Starmer says UK-US ‘special relationship’ remains strong despite Trump's criticism over UK stance on Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday (March 5) that the long-standing “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States remains strong, despite criticism from US President Donald Trump over London’s response to US strikes on Iran.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer insisted that intelligence cooperation and joint military coordination between the two allies continues without interruption.

‘Special relationship’ still operational Starmer rejected suggestions that tensions with Washington had weakened the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The special relationship is in operation right now,” Starmer said. “We are working together in the region, the U.S. and the British working together to protect both the U.S. and the British in joint bases, where we're jointly located and we're sharing intelligence on a 24/7 basis in the usual way.”

His remarks came after Trump publicly criticised the British PM for initially refusing to allow US forces to use British bases in operations linked to the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Advertisement

Trump also mocked Starmer’s leadership, saying he was “not Winston Churchill.”

Criticism over hesitation on Iran strikes Starmer had initially withheld permission for the United States to use British bases in the Middle East for strikes linked to the conflict. The British government later shifted its stance and joined what it described as “defensive” operations after Iran retaliated with attacks across the region.

One incident that intensified scrutiny was an attack involving an Iranian-made drone that struck a British military base in Cyprus.

Domestic criticism from Nigel Farage At home, Starmer has also been criticized by Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, who accused the prime minister of damaging relations with Washington.

“What Keir Starmer has done in alienating the American administration is not to just put that relationship personally at stake, but frankly to risk a relationship with a country without whom we are defenceless,” Farage told Reuters.

Advertisement

UK deploys military assets to region Despite the political dispute, Britain has stepped up its military presence in the region in response to Iranian threats.

The government said it would deploy a warship and helicopters equipped with counter-drone capabilities to help counter possible Iranian retaliation.

Starmer also announced that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to Qatar to strengthen air defence against missile and drone attacks.

Also Read | Some European leaders are now openly challenging Trump over Iran

Efforts to bring Britons home The conflict has also disrupted travel across the Middle East, shutting down several major airports and leaving thousands of foreign nationals stranded.

Starmer said the government was working to help British citizens return home.

According to the prime minister, more than 4,000 people have already returned to the United Kingdom on commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

He added that around 140,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the region with the government as authorities monitor the situation and prepare further assistance if required.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Read | Man accused of plot to kill Trump says Iran pressured him