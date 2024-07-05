Keir Starmer takes charge as UK PM, says ’work of change begins immediately’, lauds Rishi Sunak for ’extra effort’

Keir Starmer took over as the Prime Minister of UK on Friday and vowed to ‘deliver change’ in the coming years. The Labour party chief also lauded his predecessor Rishi Sunak's 'extra effort' behind being the country's first British Asian leader.

“You have given us clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change… and unite our country…Changing country is not like flicking switch but have no doubt that the work of change begins now. I invite you all to join this government of service in mission of national renewal,” he urged.

The Labour party ended 14 years of Conservative rule this week after securing a landslide election win. Rishi Sunak led

Labour took 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the most since Tony Blair’s 1997 triumph. The Tories garnered 121, their worst ever performance and calling time on Rishi Sunak’s stewardship of the country and his party.

“It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the greatest strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate a way to calmer waters,” Starmer added.

Live from Downing Street: Watch my first speech as Prime Minister https://t.co/t2fQjytLBH — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2024

Starmer also met with King Charles ahead of his appointment as PM.

“The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration. Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” read an update shared on X by The Royal Family.

