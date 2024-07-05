Keir Starmer takes charge as UK PM, says ’work of change begins immediately’, lauds Rishi Sunak for ’extra effort’

  • Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became prime minister of the United Kingdom on Friday.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses the nation after his general election victory
Britain’s incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses the nation after his general election victory(AFP)

Keir Starmer took over as the Prime Minister of UK on Friday and vowed to ‘deliver change’ in the coming years. The Labour party chief also lauded his predecessor Rishi Sunak's 'extra effort' behind being the country's first British Asian leader.

“You have given us clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change… and unite our country…Changing country is not like flicking switch but have no doubt that the work of change begins now. I invite you all to join this government of service in mission of national renewal,” he urged. 

The Labour party ended 14 years of Conservative rule this week after securing a landslide election win. Rishi Sunak led 

Labour took 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the most since Tony Blair’s 1997 triumph. The Tories garnered 121, their worst ever performance and calling time on Rishi Sunak’s stewardship of the country and his party.

“It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the greatest strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate a way to calmer waters,” Starmer added.

Starmer also met with King Charles ahead of his appointment as PM.

“The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration. Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” read an update shared on X by The Royal Family.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on ‘remarkable’ poll win

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
HomeNewsworldKeir Starmer takes charge as UK PM, says ’work of change begins immediately’, lauds Rishi Sunak for ’extra effort’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue