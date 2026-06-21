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Keir Starmer will resign as UK PM, says Donald Trump: ‘He failed badly’

Keir Starmer will resign as UK PM, says Donald Trump: ‘He failed badly’

Akriti Anand
Updated21 Jun 2026, 08:23 PM IST
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Keir Starmer will resign as UK PM, says Donald Trump
Keir Starmer will resign as UK PM, says Donald Trump (REUTERS)
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom.” On TRUTH Social, Trump wished well for Starmer, but said the UK PM “failed badly on two very important subjects.”

“He [Starmer] failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!," Trump wrote in the social media post.

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About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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