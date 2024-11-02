Kemi Badenoch replaces Rishi Sunak as new leader of Conservatives, becomes first black leader of major UK party

  • Kemi Badenoch became the first black leader of major UK political party, replacing former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to become new leader of Conservatives.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Britain's Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch speaks after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Britain’s Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch speaks after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP)

Days after Rishi Sunak bowed out as UK Opposition Leader in Parliament, Kemi Badenoch (44) won a race to become the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party on Saturday.

Badenoch is the first Black woman leader of a major political party in Britain. She defeated Robert Jenrick to become Conservatives' fifth leader since mid-2016.

Badenoch received 53,806 votes, while Jenrick won 41,388 votes in a ballot of party members.

Replacing the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who triggered the succession battle after leading the party to its worst ever defeat in the general election on July 4, Badenoch has pledged to lead the party through a period of renewal.

Also Read | ‘First British-Asian PM’ Rishi Sunak resigns as UK oppn leader on Diwali

"The task that stands before us is tough, but simple, our first responsibility as his majesty's loyal opposition is to hold this Labour government to account," she told party members.

“Our second is no less important, it is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government.”

Also Read | New UK debt chief sees ready appetite for more bond issuance

— Badenoch becomes the fourth woman to lead the Conservatives — after former premiers Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss.

— She’s also the the first black person of either gender to lead what are traditionally the three main UK-wide parties: the Tories, Labour or the Liberal Democrats.

— The former business secretary now faces the daunting task of picking Britain’s main opposition party up from the ruins of that catastrophic loss — the Tories dropped to 121 seats from 365 in 2019 — and make it once again the electoral force.

Also Read | UK issues urgent travel warning for THESE countries

— According to Reuters, the former trade minister's time in government was often marked by disputes with the media, celebrities and her own officials.

— However. her no-nonsense approach has also won over many supporters, including the Conservative members who chose her above Jenrick.

“Badenoch will need to find a way to appeal to a broader array of voters in order to win office at the next general election, which Labour must hold by mid-2029,” reported Bloomberg quoting Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldKemi Badenoch replaces Rishi Sunak as new leader of Conservatives, becomes first black leader of major UK party

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.