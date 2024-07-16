Ken Griffin Joins Donors to GoFundMe for Victims of Trump Attack

A GoFundMe effort set up by the Trump campaign to assist victims and families of those shot in the apparent assassination attempt Saturday night has raised more than $4.3 million from over 56,000 donations.

Bloomberg
Updated16 Jul 2024, 02:04 AM IST
Ken Griffin Joins Donors to GoFundMe for Victims of Trump Attack
Ken Griffin Joins Donors to GoFundMe for Victims of Trump Attack

A GoFundMe effort set up by the Trump campaign to assist victims and families of those shot in the apparent assassination attempt Saturday night has raised more than $4.3 million from over 56,000 donations.

Billionaire Ken Griffin was the largest contributor, giving $100,000. Stephen Wynn, singer Kid Rock and UFC president Dana White each gave $50,000. The Heritage Foundation — which has coordinated Project 2025, described as an agenda for Trump’s second term — also gave $50,000, a foundation spokesman said. 

Onetime Trump rival and now supporter Vivek Ramaswamy and Nicole Shanahan, who is the vice presidential candidate on the ticket with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., also contributed.

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded in the Butler County, Pennsylvania attack Saturday that left Trump lightly injured. 

Authorities identified the dead man as Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief who dove to protect his family, the Associated Press reported. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were wounded. Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

The GoFundMe page says the effort is authorized by Trump for those killed or wounded and that all the donations “will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover.” It didn’t specify how the money would be allocated. A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed it had verified the effort.

Andrew Keys, who is part of Darma Capital, focused on digital asset risk management and blockchain technology, gave $10,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 02:04 AM IST
HomeNewsworldKen Griffin Joins Donors to GoFundMe for Victims of Trump Attack

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue