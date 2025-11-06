Kentucky UPS plane crash leaves 12 dead; officials warn final toll may rise as rescue and recovery continue

A UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, 4 November. The crash triggered a fire that moved through part of the industrial area near the airport. It spread quickly across several adjoining structures.

Advertisement

How the UPS flight crashed The plane has been identified as UPS Flight 2976, an MD-11 cargo jet bound for Honolulu. It took off around 5:15 PM, per BBC. The aircraft gained only a low altitude before it began to descend again, according to early tracking data.

Initial tracking data showed the aircraft reached roughly 50-53 metres in altitude before losing control. A section of the left engine detached during takeoff, according to early footage reviewed by investigators, triggering fire along the wing and fuel lines.

How many people died in the UPS plane crash Mayor Craig Greenberg said at least 12 people have been confirmed dead in his post on X. Officials also noted that the total may rise, as teams are still working through damaged buildings in the area.

Families have also reported loved ones who have not yet been accounted for. The list includes workers who were inside the businesses struck by the crash.

Advertisement

UPS flight crash investigation progress State Governor Andy Behear said that the crash occurred near Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts, two small industrial businesses. At least eleven people are receiving treatment in hospital.

But that figure could change as assessments continue. Emergency crews described sections of the crash zone as unstable, with fuel fires and heat pockets making parts of the area hard to access, per BBC reports.

Details of those who died have not been revealed yet. Identification work is ongoing with the coroner’s office. Authorities also said that one of the victims may be a child, but that detail has not yet been formally confirmed, as reported by USA Today.

Drawing comparisons with the deadly 1979 plane crash The MD-11 is still operated by several cargo carriers, though the aircraft type has had past issues linked to takeoff and landing stability. The Kentucky plane crash has prompted comparisons to the 1979 American Airlines Flight 191 crash in Chicago.

Advertisement

The crash claimed the lives of 273 people, including all 258 passengers, 13 crew members, and two people at the site of the crash, per Britannica. It still remains one of the most deadliest aviation accidents in US history.

Investigators have recovered both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder. The devices will be sent to the National Transportation Safety Board’s lab in Washington, D.C., where analysis is expected to take several weeks.

For now, the priority remains locating victims, confirming identities, and supporting affected families.

FAQs How many people died in the UPS plane crash? At least 12 deaths have been confirmed, with the total expected to rise.

Have the victims of the Louisville UPS crash been identified? Names have not been released, as formal identification is still ongoing.

Advertisement