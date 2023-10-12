A Kenya Airways flight was diverted to UK's Stansted airport and was landed amid huge police force after concerns were raised of its security

A huge accident was averted after a flight from Nairobi to London's Heathrow Airport was made to perform emergency landing at Stansted airport in UK over security alert on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kenya flight made an emergency landing at Stansted airport after it was diverted from London's Heathrow Airport. The Kenya Airways 787 landed safely and was parked at a remote stand, said Stansted airport officials on Thursday.

The plane was made to land amid heavy security forces and UK police force. The Essex Police force, on Thursday, said officers are “attending an incident" at Stansted. It says the airport remains open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plane was escorted to Stansted by RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft.

Stansted airport is located around some 30 miles (40 kilometers) north of London. The airport is used as an emergency landing option for flights when there are security incidents. Its remote location makes it a perfect airport for this function.

The recent pictures received from the incident show bomb disposal units as well as fire crews present on the spot. Recounting their horrors of the last minute diversion of flight, passengers shared that they got to know about the diversion 45 minutes before landing, reported UK-based website metro.co.uk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police had arrived in prior to the landing of the flight at Stansted. After the flight landed safely at the airport and the completion of examining the situation, the airport was reopened for normal operation, a Stansted Airport official told the UK-based website.

London's Stansted Airport was redeveloped in 1991 to ensure expedient transit between long route aircraft and a short journey to London. The airport has original ‘northside’ terminal site redeveloped into a modern business aviation centre.

The airport hosts the only 3,000m+ runway with significant runway capacity in the London Terminal region, and is home to a five unique Fixed Based Operators all offering a wealth of experience in the VIP Air Transport sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

