Kenyan doctors threaten strike as virus infections, deaths surge

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union issued a 21-day strike notice due to “longstanding unresolved issues," as the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the East African nation accelerate.

The issues include provision of standard and adequate personal protection equipment, comprehensive medical insurance cover and workman’s compensation, according to a statement on the union’s Twitter account.

“The loss of 30 health care workers, of which 10 are senior specialist doctors, is a great loss to the country in the war against Covid-19," according to the statement.

Kenya suspended political rallies for 60 days from Nov. 4 as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic after a surge in cases followed an easing of restrictions in September. The East African nation has 70,245 confirmed infections and 1,269 deaths as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

