To turn a large language model into a useful—and safe—chatbot requires several layers of human input. One layer teaches the model how to respond to user questions. Asked to “explain the moon landing to a 6-year-old in a few sentences," a model without human input would spit back a related sentence rather than a relevant reply, such as “Explain the theory of gravity to a 6-year-old," an OpenAI blog post explained. With human input, it learns to answer: “People went to the moon, and they took pictures of what they saw, and sent them back to the earth so we could all see them."